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Why is the gun debate in Canada so toxic?
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251 views • October 15, 2019
CCFR YouTube channel
Uploaded on October 14 2019
If the case for gun control is so clear, why are the lies, name-calling and the character assassination even necessary? There's a lot more going on here than most Canadians know.
Go to: www.gundebate.ca
www.firearmrights.ca
Uploaded on October 14 2019
If the case for gun control is so clear, why are the lies, name-calling and the character assassination even necessary? There's a lot more going on here than most Canadians know.
Go to: www.gundebate.ca
www.firearmrights.ca
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