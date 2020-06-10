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DO BLACK LIVES REALLY MATTER? This old man gets knocked out for having a flag on his t-shirt.
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33 views • June 10, 2020
DO BLACK LIVES REALLY MATTER? This old man gets knocked out for having a flag on his t-shirt. | The World According to Me
► Description
DO BLACK LIVES REALLY MATTER? This old man gets knocked out for having a flag on his t-shirt. Absolutely disgusting. I pray the man that hit him gets prosecuted to the fullest extent. God heal that man who got knocked out.
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
► Description
DO BLACK LIVES REALLY MATTER? This old man gets knocked out for having a flag on his t-shirt. Absolutely disgusting. I pray the man that hit him gets prosecuted to the fullest extent. God heal that man who got knocked out.
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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