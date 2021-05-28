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SC EP: 419 - I WOULD NOT BELIEVE IT IF I DIDN'T SEE IT [2018] - WES GERMER (VIDEO)
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151 views • May 28, 2021
SC EP: 419 - I WOULD NOT BELIEVE IT IF I DIDN'T SEE IT [2018] - WES GERMER (VIDEO)
A listener writes “I live in Kentucky. I’ve had several encounters with Sasquatch, or as we refer as “Haints”. My encounter started when I would ride my motorcycle and would always park at a secluded rock quarry lake.
I’ve had hands on interactions with a juvenile that resulted in me thinking it’s mother and another female was going to rip me to pieces. I later come to find out that an elderly lady feeds them and this is gonna sound really strange but she kind of ran a baby sitting house for the juveniles.
This all seems unbelievable but I won’t waste your time if you don’t waste mine. I’ve told 3 people about this encounter and I figured I could tell you. If you choose to believe me or if you want to listen to my story just message me back.”
I spoke to the witness late last night. The witness said “I was on my motorcycle and I was out in the woods and I heard what sounded like a child crying. I came up on this thing. It was small and was hanging upside down in a tree, it was small. I think it fell from the top of the tree and got stuck as I walked up on this thing I thought I was dreaming. I had never seen anything like this before. It looked like a hairy human/animal/kid.
I am sitting there watching this thing trying to figure out how I am going to help it out of the tree and what is it….you are not going to believe this, I wouldn’t if someone told me this. As I am watching this thing two more stepped out and they were both females. It is a long story but one of the females screamed at me and I ran.
This haunted me, I didn’t know what I saw. Later I went down that same road and I parked my bike. A short while later this old woman walked up to me and started talking about what I had seen. I had not told anyone about what I had seen and somehow this old woman knew what happen to me. She told me to come by her home sometime as she lived up the road.
I decided later to stop by her home and this is where it gets really strange. If someone told me what I am about to tell you I would NOT believe them…..”
"Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and RESEARCH. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." The Sergeant Major's Truther Info channel is for Educational Purposes Only. Videos are shared/mirrored "free of charge" from a public domain with full credit going to the author/creator of the works (if known) and a link directly back to the author/creator's public domain website (if known).
Science is FAKE, Science is a RELIGION, Science is SCIENCE FICTION. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!!!
The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS, put in place to keep the Unconscious Sheeple (aka Citizens) DUMBED DOWN, DIVIDED, and CONQUERED.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
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Wes Germer @ Sasquatch Chronicles
https://sasquatchchronicles.com/
A listener writes “I live in Kentucky. I’ve had several encounters with Sasquatch, or as we refer as “Haints”. My encounter started when I would ride my motorcycle and would always park at a secluded rock quarry lake.
I’ve had hands on interactions with a juvenile that resulted in me thinking it’s mother and another female was going to rip me to pieces. I later come to find out that an elderly lady feeds them and this is gonna sound really strange but she kind of ran a baby sitting house for the juveniles.
This all seems unbelievable but I won’t waste your time if you don’t waste mine. I’ve told 3 people about this encounter and I figured I could tell you. If you choose to believe me or if you want to listen to my story just message me back.”
I spoke to the witness late last night. The witness said “I was on my motorcycle and I was out in the woods and I heard what sounded like a child crying. I came up on this thing. It was small and was hanging upside down in a tree, it was small. I think it fell from the top of the tree and got stuck as I walked up on this thing I thought I was dreaming. I had never seen anything like this before. It looked like a hairy human/animal/kid.
I am sitting there watching this thing trying to figure out how I am going to help it out of the tree and what is it….you are not going to believe this, I wouldn’t if someone told me this. As I am watching this thing two more stepped out and they were both females. It is a long story but one of the females screamed at me and I ran.
This haunted me, I didn’t know what I saw. Later I went down that same road and I parked my bike. A short while later this old woman walked up to me and started talking about what I had seen. I had not told anyone about what I had seen and somehow this old woman knew what happen to me. She told me to come by her home sometime as she lived up the road.
I decided later to stop by her home and this is where it gets really strange. If someone told me what I am about to tell you I would NOT believe them…..”
"Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and RESEARCH. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." The Sergeant Major's Truther Info channel is for Educational Purposes Only. Videos are shared/mirrored "free of charge" from a public domain with full credit going to the author/creator of the works (if known) and a link directly back to the author/creator's public domain website (if known).
Science is FAKE, Science is a RELIGION, Science is SCIENCE FICTION. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!!!
The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS, put in place to keep the Unconscious Sheeple (aka Citizens) DUMBED DOWN, DIVIDED, and CONQUERED.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Wes Germer @ Sasquatch Chronicles
https://sasquatchchronicles.com/
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