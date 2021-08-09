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Magic with the Bible
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47 views • August 09, 2021
Do you want to see a cool magic trick, using a Bible, which will lead people to Jesus? Pick a chapter... any chapter! And prepare to be amazed! In this video, you will not only learn what the trick is, but you'll also learn how it works, so that you can do it yourself! In so doing, you will be able to lead people closer to Jesus than ever before.
What Does Ephesians 2:8-9 REALLY Say?
https://youtu.be/8zAqfcMEavg
What We Need to Do to Be Saved (Romans 10 Bible Study)
https://youtu.be/QfLGCCmk3FQ
These Two Parables Tell Us How to Get to Heaven!
https://youtu.be/DO2WbuJ-qdw
The Most Famous Bible Verse
https://youtu.be/gvhtdPxl5M8
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Amazing Magic Card Trick
Football - Skills & Goals & Dribbling - Offical Channel | HD
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Chronicle - Telekinesis Powers
MagicalPowers
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Best funny beautiful girl stripped magic
Rebecca Anyar
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Rev Billy and The Church of Stop Shopping Choir endorse New Internationalist share offer
New Internationalist
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
A POWERFUL Distant HEALING for you from Dreaming of Avalon and Owen Fox
Owen fox - One Love, One Family!
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
[FREE FOR PROFIT] Chill Acoustic Pop Guitar Type Beat - "Only"
Matthew May
What Does Ephesians 2:8-9 REALLY Say?
https://youtu.be/8zAqfcMEavg
What We Need to Do to Be Saved (Romans 10 Bible Study)
https://youtu.be/QfLGCCmk3FQ
These Two Parables Tell Us How to Get to Heaven!
https://youtu.be/DO2WbuJ-qdw
The Most Famous Bible Verse
https://youtu.be/gvhtdPxl5M8
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Amazing Magic Card Trick
Football - Skills & Goals & Dribbling - Offical Channel | HD
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Chronicle - Telekinesis Powers
MagicalPowers
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Best funny beautiful girl stripped magic
Rebecca Anyar
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Rev Billy and The Church of Stop Shopping Choir endorse New Internationalist share offer
New Internationalist
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
A POWERFUL Distant HEALING for you from Dreaming of Avalon and Owen Fox
Owen fox - One Love, One Family!
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
[FREE FOR PROFIT] Chill Acoustic Pop Guitar Type Beat - "Only"
Matthew May
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