Texas Gov. Abbott signed a new executive order focused on maintaining Fentanyl drug addictions and issues throughout the US. The order details initiatives to be taken by his administration in the future, which revolve around heavier criminalization and more specific classification that should begin cracking down on those responsible for supplying Fentanyl to U.S. citizens. Abbott made sure to back his reasonings in giving solid evidence which gave blame for the growing Fentanyl crisis in America on cartel suppliers. As such, reports have shown members of cartel units are key smugglers of the drug into the United States. Abbott equated cartel personnel with the gang behavior and characteristics displayed by terrorists of the State.Thus, cartels from Mexico are now considered "foreign terrorists" in the State of Texas.

Source - https://rumble.com/v1l48yr-tx-governor-greg-abbott-signs-executive-order-targeting-drug-cartels.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3