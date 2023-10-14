Create New Account
GAZA WAR UPDATE pt2 10-13-23 Israel Threatens Ground Invasion Targets Civilians & Journalists richardmedhurst
alltheworldsastage
Published a day ago

GAZA WAR UPDATE pt2 10-13-23 Israel Threatens Ground Invasion Targets Civilians & Journalists richardmedhurstRichard Medhursthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bDU5UmKC8c0

https://odysee.com/@richardmedhurst:3/gaza-war-update-israel-threatens-ground:5

https://rumble.com/c/richardmedhurst

https://www.rokfin.com/stream/40160/GAZA-WAR-UPDATE-Israel-Threatens-Ground-Invasion-Targets-Civilians-and-Journalists


GAZA WAR UPDATE: Israel Threatens Ground Invasion, Targets Civilians and Journalists



palestineforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewars

