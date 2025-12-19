Andy Schectman & Michelle Makori: Gold and Silver Surge as AI Drives a Global Reset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Gold and Silver Market Overview (0:00)
- Book Creation Engine and AI Innovations (2:41)
- AI and Gold and Silver Market Dynamics (12:50)
- Guest Introduction and Market Analysis (19:17)
- Industrial Demand and Price Suppression (29:34)
- Market Stress Signals and Future Outlook (51:36)
- Gold and Silver as Trust Assets (57:02)
- Practical Advice for Precious Metals Investors (1:02:32)
- Final Thoughts and Contact Information (1:05:51)
- Silver Demand and Industrial Necessity (1:12:29)
- Properties of Transition Metals (1:18:10)
- Scarcity and Counterfeiting of Silver (1:21:52)
- Predictions for 2026 (1:26:29)
- Economic Disruptions and Illiteracy (1:37:29)
- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) (1:44:19)
- Health and Peptide Therapy (1:52:59)
- Book Engine and AI Technology (2:00:59)
- Future Technological Advancements (2:05:48)
- Audience Engagement and Support (2:10:48)
