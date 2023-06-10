Family Of Deceased 24-year-Old Sues Department Of Defense For Willful Misconduct Over Pfizer Vaccine

MIRRORED from TrialSite News

June 6, 2023

A willful misconduct lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court of the District of Columbia against the United States Department of Defense and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III by the family of a 24-year-old decedent who allegedly died in association with the COVID-19 vaccine. The plaintiffs, the family of George Watts, Jr. pursue damages against the federal agencies for its role in the national public health emergency involving the Operation Warp Speed program. The lawsuit is brought under 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d: Targeted liability protections for pandemic and epidemic products and security countermeasures. Here the estate points to 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d(d), which provides “an exclusive Federal cause of action against a covered person [such as the DOD] for death or serious physical injury proximately, caused by willful misconduct . . . by such covered person.” Importantly the PREP Act provides blanket immunity for covered persons such as the DOD with a sole exception for willful misconduct.