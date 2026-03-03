AI's Impact on Professions and the Rise of a "Ruling Elite", an interview with Garland Nixon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI isn’t just replacing entry-level jobs — it’s moving into law, medicine, coding, architecture, and management. Entire professions face disruption. What happens when millions become “economically unnecessary”? Universal basic income may follow — but tied to digital control systems. Technology can empower… or centralize power at the top.
#ArtificialIntelligence #FutureOfWork #UBI #Automation #TechRevolution #DigitalEconomy
