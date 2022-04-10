‘Highly Coordinated’ Deep State is the Bigger Story in the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell Cover Up

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"There's much more to the story than just the corruption of Joe and Hunter Biden. This is corruption in our intelligence agencies within the FBI. Within our news media, this is well coordinated. This is something incredibly serious the American public needs to understand this. It needs to be exposed, but they're very good at hiding their secrets."