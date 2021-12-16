British MP Steve Baker Talks About Why He Opposes Plan B Restrictions

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British MP Steve Baker opposes the new restrictions, opposes mandatory masks, opposes vaccine passports, opposes mandatory vaccination, and said that the officially published data model is based on false and pessimistic assumptions, and the people have paid a real price for this.