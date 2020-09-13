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The Pre-Tribulation Rapture
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63 views • September 13, 2020
Let’s not forget that Satan is the author of confusion, and he certainly has been busy cluttering our spiritual pathway with briers and debris. That is not only true regarding the thousand year passage in Revelation that I just presented but also other doctrines have suffered abuse, as well.
Truth has been taken from the people by stealth, corrupting a select few places, so as they might lead us to “doubt” the entire Word, as the Word of YHVH.
Truth has been taken from the people by stealth, corrupting a select few places, so as they might lead us to “doubt” the entire Word, as the Word of YHVH.
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