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The 10 stages of genocide - Десетте етапа на ГЕНОЦИДА - Henna Maria
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92 views • February 22, 2021
January 19th, 2021
Original video:
https://lbry.tv/@hennamaria:3/10-stages-of-genocide:6
Изследвайки „10-те етапа на геноцида“, описани от Американския учен по геноцида Грегъри Х Стантън, ние започваме да осъзнаваме ужасяващите условия от миналите диктатури, проявени точно пред лицата ни. Ние сме поели пътя към Световния геноцид.
Examining the “10 Stages of Genocide” created by the American genocide scholar Gregory H Stanton, we come to see the horrific conditions from the past dictatorships reflected right in front of our faces. We are on a path to World genocide.
Изключително начетеното, красноречиво и прочувствено обяснение на сегашния етап от Тиранията на ПОСТХУМАНИЗМА, направено от Хена Мария, трябва да пробуди дори и най-заспалите умове! Кураж! Ние разпространяваме САМО ИСТИНАТА!
The extremely well-read, eloquent and heartfelt explanation of the current stage of the Tyranny of POSTHUMANISM, made by Henna Maria, should awaken even the most sleepy minds! Courage! We disseminate ONLY THE TRUTH!
https://stamat.org/
Original video:
https://lbry.tv/@hennamaria:3/10-stages-of-genocide:6
Изследвайки „10-те етапа на геноцида“, описани от Американския учен по геноцида Грегъри Х Стантън, ние започваме да осъзнаваме ужасяващите условия от миналите диктатури, проявени точно пред лицата ни. Ние сме поели пътя към Световния геноцид.
Examining the “10 Stages of Genocide” created by the American genocide scholar Gregory H Stanton, we come to see the horrific conditions from the past dictatorships reflected right in front of our faces. We are on a path to World genocide.
Изключително начетеното, красноречиво и прочувствено обяснение на сегашния етап от Тиранията на ПОСТХУМАНИЗМА, направено от Хена Мария, трябва да пробуди дори и най-заспалите умове! Кураж! Ние разпространяваме САМО ИСТИНАТА!
The extremely well-read, eloquent and heartfelt explanation of the current stage of the Tyranny of POSTHUMANISM, made by Henna Maria, should awaken even the most sleepy minds! Courage! We disseminate ONLY THE TRUTH!
https://stamat.org/
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