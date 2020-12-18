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Coronavirus COVID-19 Lock-down, "Rabbititis", Are we being Controlled?
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28 views • December 18, 2020
This is a comparison of the Coronavirus COVID-19 Lock-down with a Bugs Bunny cartoon about "Rabbititis". Who is in CONTROL? Are you Afraid? Is fear of Coronavirus COVID-19 controlling you? History is repeating itself with the Coronavirus Vaccine. Nazi Germany killed it's "Undesirables", the Handicapped, with a shot. This was the start of the mass industrial killing.
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