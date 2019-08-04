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EL Paso Shooting: I just knew something bad was going to happen!
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39 views • August 04, 2019
The audio was not altered in anyway and was created at 12:53 AM ET on 8/03/2019. It was only cut for time. It is a section I am working on to put on another site that is approximately 50 min long. It is the first time I have ever spoken of this phenomenon to the public. I only wish I knew where, why, and when so I could stop it from happening. This is very upsetting to live with. I’m not looking for fortune or fame. I am trying to show you what I go through when in tune with this planet. As you can probably tell in my voice? I am still having a hard time accepting this. A gift given to me by GOD, My Lord, and King Jesus Christ. I am nothing without him! May he have mercy on us all!
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