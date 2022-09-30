Bank of England "Pivots"? Is The Fed Next?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 30, 2022
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!
The unconstitutional and immoral Federal Reserve should not exist. But it does exist, and it has created an economic debacle so great, that the world has never seen anything like it before. The Fed was created in an attempt to control market forces that are uncontrollable; to try to "plan" the economy, despite the immutable fact that it cannot be planned. The Fed has failed. There was never a chance for success.