© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0151 - Savopoulos Family Massacre - Report on the sentencing
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • March 25, 2021
Wint, who used to work for the Savopoulos family business as a welder, broke into the Savopoulos home and held the family and their housekeeper hostage for nearly 24 hours, torturing 10-year-old Philip in order to force the family to send over an envelope with $40K. After the money was received, Savvas, Amy, and their housekeeper, were beaten with a baseball bat and stabbed. 10-year-old Philip was stabbed and burned. Their house was then set on fire. The killer(s) left behind a pizza that they had ordered while they were holding the family hostage. Wint’s DNA was found on the pizza. An unknown suspect was caught on video in a hoodie torching Savvas’ blue Porsche.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.