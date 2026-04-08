Dr. Andrew Kaufman Interview: Turpentine Therapy, Pine Medicine and Self-Reliant Healing (PART 2)

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- Pine Needle Tea and Natural Medicine (0:01)
- Historical Use of Turpentine (2:26)
- Traditional and Modern Applications of Turpentine (3:17)
- Combining Turpentine with DMSO and Other Healing Solvents (10:45)
- The Role of Essential Oils and Traditional Medicines (19:57)
- Sourcing and Using Turpentine Safely (20:28)
- The Importance of Self-Reliant Health Practices (21:12)
- Preparing for Health Emergencies (22:16)
- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (26:56)
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