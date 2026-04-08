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Dr. Andrew Kaufman Interview: Turpentine Therapy, Pine Medicine and Self-Reliant Healing (PART 2)
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- Pine Needle Tea and Natural Medicine (0:01)

- Historical Use of Turpentine (2:26)

- Traditional and Modern Applications of Turpentine (3:17)

- Combining Turpentine with DMSO and Other Healing Solvents (10:45)

- The Role of Essential Oils and Traditional Medicines (19:57)

- Sourcing and Using Turpentine Safely (20:28)

- The Importance of Self-Reliant Health Practices (21:12)

- Preparing for Health Emergencies (22:16)

- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (26:56)


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