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Sturgis Bike week ANTIFA protest, ya that went well. Video 2:
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75 views • August 17, 2020
This is another video of the nonevent ANTIFA protest. The protesters apparently ended up being carted off in a police wagon. It was peaceful, but I don't think it would have gone so peacefully, on the last day at Sturgis, in the middle of the closing, without the Police to protect (a big irony) the ANTIFA.
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