“Exposing Bribed Leader in Pacific Islands Could Counter Financial Influence From CCP”

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05/30/2022 Former United States Assistant Secretary of State Mr. David Stilwell: Exposing the bribed leader in the democratic countries in the Pacific Islands could counter the financial influence from the CCP. A rapid retrenchment of the Chinese investment and real estate investment is expected to come due to their strategic overextension and their debts back home. Communist China did not live up to its agreements on climate, similarly, it did not live up to its agreement to protect Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.