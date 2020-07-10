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The Book of Jubilees 1-2 Introduction - USE PLAYLIST
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71 views • July 10, 2020
The Book of Jubilees is not the bible, its Jewish historical texts. Jubilees adds texture to the book of Genesis and fills in a lot of the gaps. This is Chapter 1-2 Introduction, Creation Account and The Sabbath. Please access this through the playlist. This is how you can see all in order. Please go out to Shawns website. scriptureandprophecy.com
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