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What is the love of God?
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10 views • January 29, 2021
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 20, 2020.
In 2 John 1:3, the apostle of God greets the saints of God in the following manner: Grace be with you, mercy, and peace, from God the Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of the Father, in truth and love. In this verse, our beloved brother in Christ wishes the love of God to God’s saints.
We know that God is love according to 1 John 4:8 and that there is no fear in love according to 1 John 4:18. Since God is love, then there is no fear in God for those who love Him. How do the saints love God and what is the love of God? In John 14:15 and 21, Jesus Christ provides the answer on how to love God. If ye love Me, keep My commandments. He that hath My commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved of My Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.
According to the Lord Jesus, if we love Him, we will keep His commandments and if we do, we’ll be loved by the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Almighty God the Father! Think of it. If we love Christ and keep His holy ten commandments, then Christ will love us also but so will the Almighty God the Father. How amazing is this.
1 John 5:2 adds, By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep His commandments. Which commandments is the Lord Jesus Christ and John speaking of? The holy ten commandments of God which the Lord Jesus Christ gave on Mount Sinai in Exodus 20:3-17 when He was the Word.
Now that we know how to love God, let’s look now at what is the love of God which the Lord Jesus Christ and the apostles John and Paul wrote about in the verses that I mentioned. The answer is provided in 1 John 5:3, where it is written: For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments: and His commandments are not grievous.
According to the apostle John, the love of God is defined as keeping His holy ten commandments.
Since followers of Christ abide in the love of God by keeping the holy ten commandments of God, they will be sealed by God as His saints according to Isaiah 8:16 and Revelation 7:1-8. The mark of the Vatican beast, which will go against the holy law of God, will not be able to deter God’s saints because they are sealed by God with His holy law, including God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment. God is their shield and His holy ten commandments is their seal. Abide in the love of God by keeping His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit in your mind and in your heart as per Hebrews 8:10 and you will NOT be accepting the mark of the Vatican beast when that fateful day comes. For more information on the mark of the beast, I encourage you to watch a few videos on the mark of the beast on my channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16_grWpedc0 & https://youtu.be/AVsK80Qh6uY
The law of the Lord comes directly from God manifested in the flesh, the Lord Jesus Christ, when He was the Word. In Matthew 19:17, Jesus Christ says to the young rich man, if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments. It is our duty as Christians to keep the commandments of God according to Ecclesiastes 12:13 especially since the commandments of God define His love.
If we profess to be Christians and uphold the name of Christ as part of our identity, then let’s OBEY Jesus Christ Whom we profess our allegiance to. Let’s OBEY the Lord Jesus Christ if we claim, as Christians, to love Him and if you love Him, you will keep His commandments as per Christ’s own words in John 14:15, 21. To be a saint of God, one of the two main prerequisites is to KEEP the holy ten commandments of God according to Revelation 14:12. This can be achieved with the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Otherwise, you cannot be a saint of God and you will not be going to heaven in New Jerusalem. It’s that simple.
If you keep the holy ten commandments of God with the guidance of the Holy Spirit, you abide in the love of God, Who is love. The holy ten commandments of God equals love equals God. Like Christ Who is the Light of the world, the holy ten commandments of God represent the light of God as we read in Proverbs 6:23 and they convert the soul according to Psalm 19:7.
The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the communion of the Holy Ghost, be with you all. Amen.
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 20, 2020.
In 2 John 1:3, the apostle of God greets the saints of God in the following manner: Grace be with you, mercy, and peace, from God the Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of the Father, in truth and love. In this verse, our beloved brother in Christ wishes the love of God to God’s saints.
We know that God is love according to 1 John 4:8 and that there is no fear in love according to 1 John 4:18. Since God is love, then there is no fear in God for those who love Him. How do the saints love God and what is the love of God? In John 14:15 and 21, Jesus Christ provides the answer on how to love God. If ye love Me, keep My commandments. He that hath My commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved of My Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.
According to the Lord Jesus, if we love Him, we will keep His commandments and if we do, we’ll be loved by the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Almighty God the Father! Think of it. If we love Christ and keep His holy ten commandments, then Christ will love us also but so will the Almighty God the Father. How amazing is this.
1 John 5:2 adds, By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep His commandments. Which commandments is the Lord Jesus Christ and John speaking of? The holy ten commandments of God which the Lord Jesus Christ gave on Mount Sinai in Exodus 20:3-17 when He was the Word.
Now that we know how to love God, let’s look now at what is the love of God which the Lord Jesus Christ and the apostles John and Paul wrote about in the verses that I mentioned. The answer is provided in 1 John 5:3, where it is written: For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments: and His commandments are not grievous.
According to the apostle John, the love of God is defined as keeping His holy ten commandments.
Since followers of Christ abide in the love of God by keeping the holy ten commandments of God, they will be sealed by God as His saints according to Isaiah 8:16 and Revelation 7:1-8. The mark of the Vatican beast, which will go against the holy law of God, will not be able to deter God’s saints because they are sealed by God with His holy law, including God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment. God is their shield and His holy ten commandments is their seal. Abide in the love of God by keeping His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit in your mind and in your heart as per Hebrews 8:10 and you will NOT be accepting the mark of the Vatican beast when that fateful day comes. For more information on the mark of the beast, I encourage you to watch a few videos on the mark of the beast on my channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16_grWpedc0 & https://youtu.be/AVsK80Qh6uY
The law of the Lord comes directly from God manifested in the flesh, the Lord Jesus Christ, when He was the Word. In Matthew 19:17, Jesus Christ says to the young rich man, if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments. It is our duty as Christians to keep the commandments of God according to Ecclesiastes 12:13 especially since the commandments of God define His love.
If we profess to be Christians and uphold the name of Christ as part of our identity, then let’s OBEY Jesus Christ Whom we profess our allegiance to. Let’s OBEY the Lord Jesus Christ if we claim, as Christians, to love Him and if you love Him, you will keep His commandments as per Christ’s own words in John 14:15, 21. To be a saint of God, one of the two main prerequisites is to KEEP the holy ten commandments of God according to Revelation 14:12. This can be achieved with the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Otherwise, you cannot be a saint of God and you will not be going to heaven in New Jerusalem. It’s that simple.
If you keep the holy ten commandments of God with the guidance of the Holy Spirit, you abide in the love of God, Who is love. The holy ten commandments of God equals love equals God. Like Christ Who is the Light of the world, the holy ten commandments of God represent the light of God as we read in Proverbs 6:23 and they convert the soul according to Psalm 19:7.
The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the communion of the Holy Ghost, be with you all. Amen.
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