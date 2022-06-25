THEY ARE CAUSING CHAOS TO DISTRACT YOU FROM PLANET X( WORMWOOD) / 2 RED WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES

Brandon cory NagleyJun 25, 2022 THEY ARE CAUSING CHAOS IN ABORTION/FIREARMS HISTORIC RULINGS TO "DISTRACT" YOU FROM WHATS COMING ABOVE-PLANET X( BIBLICAL WORMWOOD AND ITS SYSTEM)/2 RED WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES SEEN AGAIN THIS TIME OVER EUROPE/PROTESTORS UNKNOWINGLY WORSHIP THEIR DEMON god BAAL/JESUS (YESHUA) WILL COME LIKE A THIEF IN THE NIGHT ( GET IN THE ARK NOW!!!) READ BELOW. Today is now 6/25/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Breaking news earlier today the Supreme Court passed the ruling on abortion bans also fire arm measures were passed to strip people of second amendment gun rights.... It's by no accident these passed these 2 things around the same time... Now protests in mass are starting and soon chaos will come... As the elite have a motto ( order out of chaos )... They know what they're doing as I know it's a distraction so people don't look up with what's coming in from above ( planet x/wormwood ) that's coming now to meet its system ( the planet x system ) within our own solar system... Gonna say now expect chaos and to others in christ don't get yoset and go out protesting... Stay clear of big events as this because it's a total setup.... And the reason they are clamping down on people's freedoms to carry is due to the fact when crap hits the fan in the United States they already have Russian and Chinese UN troops on the ready to take peoples things to protect people.... Hitler did the same thing to the jews before slaughtering 6 million plus jews, he took their weapons so they couldn't fight back as the same is starting to slowly happen now though soon they'll fully invade peoples homes disarming them as any government insider and high ranking military person can tell you these truths... And over Germany caught by me 3 days ago are 2 not 1 but 2 red planet x system bodies together.. The same 2 that were seen weeks ago over Washington DC....also caught by me 3-4 planet x system bodies popped up near the sun on cactus camera from nasa as its pictures they put into a timelapse mode you'll see the objects pop up fast under the sun and bottom right of the sun reap fast, I slowed down footage to see it better...also pictures of a brown planet x system body by the moon caught by me on European skycams as insider mike from around the world was correct when he said watch for a brown planet body near our moon... As I caught it and it's got stripes on it as it looks like.... Plus more..Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kc0m_i9b4Es