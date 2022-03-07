Eric Coomer | Crashing His Vehicle Into a Parked Building? What Did He Post On Social Media?

Former Head of Product Strategy and Security for DOMINION Voting Systems Wrecks Vehicle Into Building Arrested



Newly released body cam footage from police officers shows former head of product strategy and security for DOMINION Voting Systems, Eric Coomer wrecking his truck into a building, fleeing the scene, lying to police then getting arrested in Salida Colorado. When confronted with overwhelming evidence Coomer refused to admit that he was the one who drove his vehicle into the building.



Coomer last made National news when he sued local podcast host, entrepreneur, and organizer of the ReAwaken America tour Clay Clark for defamation that he claims was caused by the ReAwaken America Tour featuring General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Eric Trump, and others.



During this deposition September 23rd 2021 deposition Eric Coomer also admitted to posting social media posts that include:

Sharing the song “F$#K the USA”

“Only a f$#% idiot could ever vote for the wind-bag-f$%@-tard FASCIST RACIST f$$&#! No bulls$#t, I don’t give a damn if you’re friend, family or random acquaintance, pull the lever, mark an oval, touch a screen for that carnival banker…UNFRIEND ME NOW!”

“Facebook friend land-open call…If you are planning to vote for that autocratic, narcissistic, fascist ass-hat blowhard and his christian jihadist VP pic, UNFRIEND ME NOW!!! No, I’m not joking.”

Watch the Eric Coomer deposition HERE -



Clark states “I think everybody needs to carefully examine the police footage of Coomer’s arrest in Sadina Colorado and Eric Coomer’s deposition related to his social media posts while operating as the head of product strategy and security for DOMINION to draw their own conclusions about this character.”