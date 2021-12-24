© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Kelly Interviews January 6th Police Brutality Victim Victoria White and Attorney Joseph McBride
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • December 24, 2021
Greg Kelly Interviews January 6th Police Brutality Victim Victoria White and Attorney Joseph McBride
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhrEWU63nmM
Victoria White courageously spoke out tonight in her first TV Interview ever. Thank you @gregkellyusa and @newsmax for having the courage to cover the horrible beating that Victoria endured at the hands of the MPDC. #PoliceBrutality #Justice4Victoria #J6
https://twitter.com/McBrideLawNYC/status/1474198987381035016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhrEWU63nmM
Victoria White courageously spoke out tonight in her first TV Interview ever. Thank you @gregkellyusa and @newsmax for having the courage to cover the horrible beating that Victoria endured at the hands of the MPDC. #PoliceBrutality #Justice4Victoria #J6
https://twitter.com/McBrideLawNYC/status/1474198987381035016
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.