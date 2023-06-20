Quo Vadis





June 19, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady of Zaro's Message to Visionary Angela for June 8, 2023.





This evening the Virgin Mary appeared as the Queen and Mother of All Peoples.





Mother had a pinkish dress and was wrapped in a large blue-green mantle. The same mantle also covered her head; on her head she had the crown of a queen.





Mother had her arms outstretched as a sign of welcome.





In her right hand was a long holy rosary that went almost down to her feet.





In her left hand was a rolled-up scroll that she was holding against her chest.





On her chest was a heart of flesh crowned with thorns.





Mother had bare feet that were placed on the world [globe]; on the world could be seen scenes of wars and violence.





Mother’s face was very sad. Her eyes were filled with tears.





May Jesus Christ be praised…





Dear children, let Me lead you.





I am here to pray with you and for you.





My dear children, I love you, I love you immensely.





Then Mother said to me, “Daughter, look at my Immaculate Heart.”

(She showed me her heart).





Daughter, my heart is torn with pain: many say that they love me, many say that they love Jesus, but more and more of them are behaving with indifference and ingratitude.





Children, my heart is torn to see that so many are leaving the Church to follow the false beauties of this world.





Daughter, pray with me!





I prayed for a long time with Mother and as I prayed with her, I saw scenes of wars and violence passing quickly before me.





Then the church in Rome, enveloped in great black smoke, like a great cloud.





Then Mother spoke again.





Children, pray much for my beloved Church and for my chosen and favored sons [priests]. Daughter, my pain is great.





Many will turn away from the Church, many will betray Her, but do not fear, pray!





The trials to be faced will be many, but the forces of evil will not prevail.





My Immaculate Heart will triumph.





Mother then gave her holy blessing: “In the name of the Father of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.”





The following Message came from Our Lady of Zaro to visionary Simona on June 8, 2023:





I saw Mother; she was all dressed in white, on her head she had a delicate white veil and a crown of twelve stars, on her shoulders a white mantle with golden edges that went down to her bare feet that were placed on the world [globe].





Mother had her hands clasped in prayer and between them a long rosary made of light.





May Jesus Christ be praised…





My dear children, I love you and I thank you that you have hastened to this call of mine; thank you, children.





My children, I love you and I am close to you; I ask you again for prayer.





My children, I have been coming among you for a long time, but alas, you do not listen to me, you persist in walking down wrong roads, on roads that lead you away from my beloved Jesus.





Children, I come to take you by the hand and lead you to Jesus.





My children, I love you; children, live the Holy Sacraments. Pray, children, pray.





My beloved Jesus is in church: there He awaits you; run to Him, kneel down and adore Him.





I love you, children.





Now I give you my holy blessing.





Thank you for having hastened to me.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRWbw1WcHes