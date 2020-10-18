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Alex Jones - Confirmed: Trump Has Footage Of Hunter Biden Torturing Little Girls
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129 views • October 18, 2020
This is an Alex Jones special report showing how the Hunter Biden emails discovered in his abandoned laptop show how he was receiving money from China and also includes videos of him torturing young girls, in order to bribe him! This is explosive, very incriminating information, that has been taken down by Face Book and soon will be taken down from You Tube.
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