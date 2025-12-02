Old Ruckman Never Changed: 2000s "Shortie" Compilation vs. Robert Breaker

Dr. Peter Ruckman preached the Sinner's Prayer in the 2000s, just as he did in every decade prior. Robert Breaker (The Cloud Church) claims that the 'Young Ruckman' (1950s-1980s) opposed the Sinner's Prayer and that 'Hylesism' only corrupted him later. This compilation proves that narrative is false. To be objectively fair, Robert Breaker is deeply contradictory regarding the timeline of this alleged 'corruption.' In one breath, he claims the Ruckman he knew (1995-1998) never preached the prayer. In the next breath, he claims the Sinner's Prayer was already 'getting into the church' while he was a student. This video, ironically titled 'The Shortie' (despite being over an hour long), is just a small sample of the overwhelming evidence from the 2000s showing Dr. Ruckman never changed his doctrine on salvation, confession, and the blood. This video is best experienced by watching the compilations from the previous decades first, and then watching this one to see what Dr. Ruckman "changed in." Hint: He did not. Thank you to Brother Don for alerting us and providing clips, and to Brother Water in the Wilderness for all of the other clips. Timestamps & Sources: Robert Breaker (cloud church) - EP 03 A Random Piece of Steak Podcast CONFESSION https://www.youtube.com/live/2OPYaKyWWKA?si=58fA4OdBdOjmdqG3&t=3907 Robert Breaker (cloud church) - What it Means to Believe in the Blood https://youtu.be/vHxNMoZUcwU?t=1064 Peter S. Ruckman - The Prodigal Son (2003) https://youtu.be/eW-sbp2-sbE?t=3591 Peter S. Ruckman - Hypocrites in the Church (2003) https://youtu.be/d1zrP6aLQZ8?t=5024 Heaven And Hell by Dr Peter S Ruckman - 2003 https://youtu.be/KEJHQHZzwv0?t=2000 Dr Ruckman, 2003, Questions and Answers https://youtu.be/O-u73QmSvDI?t=8738 PETER RUCKMAN - Steps that Lead to Hell (VIDEO - UNEDITED) https://youtu.be/SoSk6qwLTg4?t=1595 https://youtu.be/SoSk6qwLTg4?t=4663 Dr Ruckman, 2009, Questions and Answers https://youtu.be/W27Y1Yivx8c?t=2730 #PeterRuckman #RobertBreaker #TheCloudChurch #SinnersPrayer #IndependentBaptist #KJVOnly #Salvation #Christianity #Theology #2000s'

