[Nov 3, 2017] CA "Smart Fires"; INTruthbyGrace Explains Microwave Laser Technology Likely Used [inTruthbyGrace] [aplanetruth.info]

Truth in Grace is doing amazing work . Please follow and support her efforts to alert, awaken and educate all as to the Weather War Terrrorism being used on all. Staying silent is no longer an option if we wish to survive. It is that simple.

Mirrored from Truth in Grace Channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_1g_GbZO3pE

From Grace:



Most of the SoCal fire "anomalies" are easily explained by the natural science of microwave-assisted combustion synthesis.... microwave assisted combustion is NOT a natural occurrence _but_ the observations of what happens when electric fields of material are manipulated, is quite predictable and sadly, this seems to be exactly what is being documented in these videos of the cal fire.



Mental boost https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ4Nai5Z-fw

http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1359646207003168

http://www.scielo.br/pdf/mr/v19s1/1516-1439-mr-1980-5373-MR-2016-0077.pdf

All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com



To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.



Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.



https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.



With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.



The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.



Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.



Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA



Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH



For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

Venmo: dtweiss



FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast



MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]