Civilian Volunteers from the 'Theater of Donbass' who Fight Against the Ukrainian Military and the Nationalist Battalions. - RT DOC - 061722

Theatre of War





‘That’s where my company stormed the Azov Regiment positions. They were in almost every building,’ said Francois Mauld d’Aymee, vocalist of the Donetsk Philharmonic.





Francois Mauld d’Aymee moved to the Donbass in 2014. In February 2022, he volunteered for the DPR forces. First, he worked in the philharmonic, but now like many other artists and musicians, he’s defending the civilians of Donbass against the Ukrainian military and the nationalist battalions. Singers, musicians, and ballet dancers risk their lives every day.





‘Оne of our soldiers was caught in the middle of it, and, unfortunately, he died there in our arms. That’s the most terrifying thing I’ve seen,’ said Viktor Petenko, the musician of the Donetsk Philharmonic.





The documentary Theater of War reveals more stories of the artists who stood up for Donbass.





#premiere #Donbass





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