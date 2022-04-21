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BREAKING: Plan To Replace World Constitutions WHO Pandemic Treaty for Force Vaccination
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503 views • April 21, 2022
Tyranny in Australia is expanding and the government is cracking down on purebloods, as hospitals commit mass fraud, the elites freeze more bank accounts, and WHO plans to destroy all constitutions and overrule with vaccines. Maria Zeee joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to expose the tyrants’ intentions for world vaccination, the establishment of digital cities, and the Australian government’s attack on flood victims.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy