The Chase scene from Cursed (2005)

In Los Angeles, at the start of the third millennium, Jenny, a pretty brunette girl in a leopard print mini dress and black high heel pumps, departs a Halloween party early. However, upon arriving at the underground parking garage, she has a weird sense that she is not alone. And yet, the only thing she hears is the clicking of her heels. But when Jenny reaches her car, she sees the oddest-looking footprints smeared in the dirty automotive fluids staining the ground. What surprises her is that these footsteps first appear human but then morph into something that isn't.

Before this pretty girl can digest what she is looking at, the thing that made those footprints appears behind her. The creature grabs her and hurls her backward as if she were a rag doll. Jenny crashes to the ground and is knocked silly, but this only lasts for an instant. The pretty girl gets her wits back and is horrified by what grabbed her because it's not human. As this wolf-like creature stalks about, it searches for the cute girl, and yet it's unable to see her. But what the beast doesn't know is that Jenny has hidden behind a big yellow SUV. Frustrated, the creature damages the girl's car. Jenny sees an opportunity and activates her car alarm to distract this monster. As the creature tears apart Jenny's car to kill the alarm, the girl makes a run for it. The creature spots the pretty girl is on her in seconds. But Jenny is extra fast on her feet and reaches the elevators that brought her down to this garage of terror. Unfortunately for this pretty girl, that lift is not as quick as she would like. As the elevator rises, the monster damages the machine trapping her between floors. Jenny grabs the emergency phone in an attempt to call for help, but it's a hopeless gesture as the monster tears open the elevator doors, doing its best to grab her. In total fear for her life, Jenny attempts to find the escape hatch but quickly discovers there's no way out.

Abruptly the girl notices that the abomination has vanished. Not sure where the thing could be, she cautiously looks through the breach in the door. But the only thing she sees is the closing door to the stairwell. Jenny is not sure where the beast is going, and she isn't waiting around to find out either. She pushes open the elevator doors using all her strength, thinking she can escape to the floor above. Jenny gets the doors partially open but finds the monster is waiting there for her. This pretty girl lets out one final scream as this creature devours her without mercy.

Oh well, if Jenny had stayed at the penthouse party, she wouldn't have ended up a meal for a monster.