BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WARNING! THE INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES ARE AT IT AGAIN!
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
30 views • July 13, 2021
We Are Change

wearechange

31604 subscribers


WARNING! The Intelligence Agencies Are At It Again!

This report breaks down shady real estate dealings surrounding an elite trafficker, as well as clandestine events related to current global destabilization.

Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVutYdVL2q8

Yesterday's video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-8AeMgFHWE

There is only so much you can say on social media nowadays. If you want access to truly independent media in which we can report the news and delivered raw, unfiltered commentary and analysis and discuss solutions, then join us at: http://lukeuncensored.com/
We are building a community of like minded free thinkers there and will be expanding the platform in the near future.

Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com

🥼MERC: http://thebestpoliticalshirts.com/
🌟SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/wearechange
👱🏼TELEGRAM: https://t.me/News4AChange
🤯FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/WeAreChangee
🐤TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
👱‍♂️INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/lukewearechange
💩STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@lukewearechange
🧠MINDS: https://www.minds.com/wearechange

Download and use the Brave Browser and support us - https://brave.com/wea800

OH YEAH since we are not corporate or government owned help us out http://wearechange.org/donate
Keywords
childrenfbicubahaitiwearechangewe are changejeffrey epsteinpropertysouth africa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
FBI Counterintelligence Units Cut as Bureau Expands Focus to Immigration and Violent Crime

FBI Counterintelligence Units Cut as Bureau Expands Focus to Immigration and Violent Crime

Garrison Vance
Ancient asteroid dust reveals a cold, new path for creating life&#8217;s building blocks

Ancient asteroid dust reveals a cold, new path for creating life’s building blocks

Jacob Thomas
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Florida Seeks Court-Ordered Changes to Meta&#8217;s Facebook and Instagram for Minors

Florida Seeks Court-Ordered Changes to Meta’s Facebook and Instagram for Minors

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy