Russian military take out Ukrainian units during incursion attempt
200 views • 9 months ago

Russian forces have thwarted an attempted border incursion by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Kursk Region, according to acting governor Aleksey Smirnov. He reported that Kiev’s troops tried to cross from the Sumy Region into Russia, with fighting occurring in the Sudzhansky and Korneevsky districts. Russian border guards and regular forces successfully prevented the breach.

According to Mash, about 100 Ukrainian saboteurs, armed with American M4 rifles and C4 explosives, approached the border in armored vehicles, including US-made Humvees. Prior to the incursion attempt, the Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian town of Sudzha, injuring five people, including three children. The Russian border regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk have frequently been targeted by Ukrainian missile, mortar, and drone attacks since the conflict began in February 2022, and have suffered multiple incursions, however, all incursion events have failed so far.

The Ukrainian army's attempts to push deeper into Russian territory have been repelled, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, following intense fighting on the border over the past 24 hours. RT’s Igor Zhdanov reports from Kursk.

Videos sourced from RT


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

kurskafuincursion attempt
