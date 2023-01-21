Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Secretary Blinken at North American Declaration on Partnership for Equity and Racial Justice Signing
24 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Jan 9, 2023

3,335 views • Jan 9, 2023
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly deliver remarks and participate in the signing of a North American Declaration on Partnership for Equity and Racial Justice in Mexico City, Mexico, on January 9, 2022. Transcript:https://www.state.gov/secretary-antony-j-blinken-mexican-foreign-secretary-marcelo-ebrard-and-canadian-foreign-minister-melanie-joly-at-the-signing-of-a-north-american-declaration-on-partnership-for-equity-and-racial-just/

Under the leadership of the President and Secretary of State, the U.S. Department of State leads America’s foreign policy through diplomacy, advocacy, and assistance by advancing the interests of the American people, their safety and economic prosperity. On behalf of the American people we promote and demonstrate democratic values and advance a free, peaceful, and prosperous world. The Secretary of State, appointed by the President with the advice and consent of the Senate, is the President's chief foreign affairs adviser. The Secretary carries out the President's foreign policies through the State Department, which includes the Foreign Service, Civil Service and U.S. Agency for International Development. Get updates from the U.S. Department of State at www.state.gov and on social media! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/statedept Twitter: https://twitter.com/StateDept Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/statedept Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/stateph... Subscribe to the State Department Blog: https://www.state.gov/blogs Watch on-demand State Department videos: https://video.state.gov/ Subscribe to The Week at State e-newsletter: https://public.govdelivery.com/accoun... State Department website: https://www.state.gov/ Careers website: https://careers.state.gov/ White House website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/ #StateDepartment #DepartmentofState #Diplomacy


Keywords
freedomconstitutionbill of rightsusmexico1st amendmentgovernmentbidencanada2nd amendmenttyrannysovereigntysigningequitynaumexico citydiplomacypartnershipstatedepartmentracial justicesecretary blinkennorth american declarationdepartmentofstate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket