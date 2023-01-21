Secretary Blinken at North American Declaration on Partnership for Equity and Racial Justice Signing

Jan 9, 2023
Under the leadership of the President and Secretary of State, the U.S. Department of State leads America’s foreign policy through diplomacy, advocacy, and assistance by advancing the interests of the American people, their safety and economic prosperity. On behalf of the American people we promote and demonstrate democratic values and advance a free, peaceful, and prosperous world. The Secretary of State, appointed by the President with the advice and consent of the Senate, is the President's chief foreign affairs adviser. The Secretary carries out the President's foreign policies through the State Department, which includes the Foreign Service, Civil Service and U.S. Agency for International Development. Get updates from the U.S. Department of State at www.state.gov and on social media! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/statedept Twitter: https://twitter.com/StateDept Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/statedept Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/stateph... Subscribe to the State Department Blog: https://www.state.gov/blogs Watch on-demand State Department videos: https://video.state.gov/ Subscribe to The Week at State e-newsletter: https://public.govdelivery.com/accoun... State Department website: https://www.state.gov/ Careers website: https://careers.state.gov/ White House website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/ #StateDepartment #DepartmentofState #Diplomacy
