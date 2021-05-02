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Three Days Of Darkness CERN Destruction Warning Dream 28th April 2021
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98 views • May 02, 2021
Original Video is Here https://youtu.be/6Wiu_SX2Jjo
Scriptural references: Joel 2:1-2 KJV [1] Blow ye the trumpet in Zion, and sound an alarm in my holy mountain: let all the inhabitants of the land tremble: for the day of the Lord cometh, for it is nigh at hand; [2] A day of darkness and of gloominess, a day of clouds and of thick darkness, as the morning spread upon the mountains: a great people and a strong; there hath not been ever the like, neither shall be any more after it, even to the years of many generations. Amos 3:6-7 KJV [6] a trumpet be blown in the city, and the people not be afraid? shall there be evil in a city, and the Lord hath not done it ? [7] Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets. Article regarding CERN and gold: “Front-and-center in this effort is the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). The LHC is a structure made up of an enormous circular pipe that is surrounded by high-powered magnets. Physicists use it to accelerate tiny particles to as fast as they possibly can go, just shy of the speed of light, and then—as the name implies—subject these particles to collisions with other particles. It has been in operation since 2008. About five years ago, the staff at CERN realized there was a thin film of material that was forming on the interior of the LHC. They soon realized that it was actually made up of precious metals. In fact, this material was a combination of about 90% gold, 10% platinum, and a small balance of rare earth metals. The thin layer of metals was just four microns thick. However, if it turned out that this metallic coating lined a large portion of the LHC's 27 kilometers of piping, it was estimated that some four metric tons of gold had accidentally been created!”
gainesvillecoins.com/blog/did-physicists-accidentally-discover-a-way-to-make-gold
Article regarding October 25th and CERN:
https://seeiist.eu/2-signature-of-declaration-of-intent-at-cern-marked-the-initiative-as-a-regional-project/
Article regarding the false god shiva: “Shiva is the third god in the Hindu triumvirate. The triumvirate consists of three gods who are responsible for the creation, upkeep and destruction of the world.”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/religion/religions/hinduism/deities/shiva.shtml
If you haven’t already, please accept Jesus into your heart today and make Him the Lord and Saviour of your life. ABCs Of Salvation: Admit you are a sinner and have made mistakes. Repent, turn your back on your sins and the world. Believe that Jesus is Gods’ Son, died on the cross for you and rose again from the dead on the third day. Confess Jesus as The Lord of your life and commit yourself to a life of following Jesus and serving others. Be baptised and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Romans 10:9-10 KJV [9] That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. [10] For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
Scriptural references: Joel 2:1-2 KJV [1] Blow ye the trumpet in Zion, and sound an alarm in my holy mountain: let all the inhabitants of the land tremble: for the day of the Lord cometh, for it is nigh at hand; [2] A day of darkness and of gloominess, a day of clouds and of thick darkness, as the morning spread upon the mountains: a great people and a strong; there hath not been ever the like, neither shall be any more after it, even to the years of many generations. Amos 3:6-7 KJV [6] a trumpet be blown in the city, and the people not be afraid? shall there be evil in a city, and the Lord hath not done it ? [7] Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets. Article regarding CERN and gold: “Front-and-center in this effort is the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). The LHC is a structure made up of an enormous circular pipe that is surrounded by high-powered magnets. Physicists use it to accelerate tiny particles to as fast as they possibly can go, just shy of the speed of light, and then—as the name implies—subject these particles to collisions with other particles. It has been in operation since 2008. About five years ago, the staff at CERN realized there was a thin film of material that was forming on the interior of the LHC. They soon realized that it was actually made up of precious metals. In fact, this material was a combination of about 90% gold, 10% platinum, and a small balance of rare earth metals. The thin layer of metals was just four microns thick. However, if it turned out that this metallic coating lined a large portion of the LHC's 27 kilometers of piping, it was estimated that some four metric tons of gold had accidentally been created!”
gainesvillecoins.com/blog/did-physicists-accidentally-discover-a-way-to-make-gold
Article regarding October 25th and CERN:
https://seeiist.eu/2-signature-of-declaration-of-intent-at-cern-marked-the-initiative-as-a-regional-project/
Article regarding the false god shiva: “Shiva is the third god in the Hindu triumvirate. The triumvirate consists of three gods who are responsible for the creation, upkeep and destruction of the world.”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/religion/religions/hinduism/deities/shiva.shtml
If you haven’t already, please accept Jesus into your heart today and make Him the Lord and Saviour of your life. ABCs Of Salvation: Admit you are a sinner and have made mistakes. Repent, turn your back on your sins and the world. Believe that Jesus is Gods’ Son, died on the cross for you and rose again from the dead on the third day. Confess Jesus as The Lord of your life and commit yourself to a life of following Jesus and serving others. Be baptised and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Romans 10:9-10 KJV [9] That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. [10] For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
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