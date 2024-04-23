The Battle For Historical Accuracy | David Irving

David Irving's lecture, "The Battle For Historical Accuracy", delves into the complex relationship between history, law, and free speech. Irving shares insights from his high-profile court battle with (((Deborah Lipstadt))) over Holocaust denial accusations, emphasizing the steep financial costs and complex legal strategies involved. He critiques the role of expert witnesses in trials, questioning their objectivity and the broader impact of these legal outcomes on historical research. The lecture highlights the crucial role of the internet as an unregulated space for information, crucial for those whose views are suppressed in mainstream channels. Irving concludes by stressing the importance of perseverance in defending free speech and pursuing historical truth, despite facing ongoing legal and financial challenges.
Timestamp Headline:
00:00 - The Challenges of Being a Controversial Historian
00:29 - Encounters with Law Enforcement and Bans
03:17 - Reflections on Free Speech and Historical Debate
05:31 - The Power of the Internet in Historical Research
09:12 - Legal Battles and the Fight for Historical Truth
24:00 - Eyewitness Testimony and the Complexity of Historical Evidence
32:48 - Questioning Historical Evidence
34:17 - Legal Battles and Public Scrutiny
37:23 - The High Cost of Losing in Court
42:13 - The Appeal Process and Its Challenges
57:11 - Reflections on Victory and Defeat
Release Date: 2001
...............
🔗 All Credit To David Irving: https://twitter.com/irving_books/status/1780755111934930953
🔗 David Irving Books: https://fpp.co.uk/books/
...............
✳️ Watch - Smear Campaigns To Stifle Truth In History | David Irving ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v3kqr7g-smear-campaigns-to-stifle-truth-in-history-david-irving.html
✳️ Watch - The Search For Truth In History | David Irving ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v3b8gs9-the-search-for-truth-in-history-david-irving.html
✳️ Watch - Nefarious Techniques Used To Rewrite WWII History | David Irving ► HERE: https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/30020
...............
► If you're reading this, please throw a 😎 in the comments section! Thank you!
...............
PLATFORMS WHERE YOU CAN FIND ME:
• Telegram: https://t.me/JustDudeChannel
• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JustDudeChannel
• Gab: https://gab.com/JustDudeChannel
• Minds: https://www.minds.com/justdudechannel/?referrer=justdudechannel
...............
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.