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Bad Texas car pile up with bad demon Orbs caught in film
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1036 views • February 13, 2021
you will see ORBS if you look at time line press pause and look at 26 sec orbs 104 sec 121 sec in front blurry 122 sec 125 sec 127 sec 136 sec close to camera
144 sec 2 orbs 158 sec 208 sec close and stayed on camera long time 210 sec 224 sec Press pause will see a orb red with a face eyes 234 close orbs these orbs are Bad bad bad this is the real deal people will pra^ 4 u also lighting at 49 sec 113 sec
144 sec 2 orbs 158 sec 208 sec close and stayed on camera long time 210 sec 224 sec Press pause will see a orb red with a face eyes 234 close orbs these orbs are Bad bad bad this is the real deal people will pra^ 4 u also lighting at 49 sec 113 sec
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