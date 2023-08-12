Kathryn Krick's Ministry

Hallo brothers and sisters. I hope you are doing well. First
of all I want to ask you to pray for him and pray to the Lord to open the eyes
of the blind so that all may come to repentance. As you know we are in the last
days and the Lord is poring out His
Spirit. Many people are coming to Christ. Miracles are performed in the name of
our Lord Jesus. We also know that there will be false Christians among us. who
Satan has deceived to accomplish his purposes. This will be the last video I
make on this woman called the Apostle Kathryn Kric. We saw in the first video
this man anointed Kathryn to be an Apostle. They got scared and started
removing their videos. Mirrored
