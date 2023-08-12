Create New Account
Kathryn Krick's Ministry
Hallo brothers and sisters. I hope you are doing well. First of all I want to ask you to pray for him and pray to the Lord to open the eyes of the blind so that all may come to repentance. As you know we are in the last days  and the Lord is poring out His Spirit. Many people are coming to Christ. Miracles are performed in the name of our Lord Jesus. We also know that there will be false Christians among us. who Satan has deceived to accomplish his purposes. This will be the last video I make on this woman called the Apostle Kathryn Kric. We saw in the first video this man anointed Kathryn to be an Apostle. They got scared and started removing their videos. Mirrored

Keywords
gospelapostlekathryn krick

