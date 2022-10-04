Oklahoma Sec. of Education, Ryan Walters, Calls For Tyler Wrynn's Teaching License to be REVOKED!

PROJECT VERITAS - Oklahoma Secretary of Education, Ryan Walters: “We have many great teachers in Oklahoma. Tyler Wrynn is not one of them. Seeing this new video, where Tyler talks about indoctrinating kids, violating HB1775, being an anarchist and trying to undermine our entire education system that is not going to be accepted here in the state of Oklahoma. We have a teacher that a year ago said, “F— Parents.” This is unacceptable in our schools. Again, he is masquerading as a teacher when in reality he’s a liberal activist trying to indoctrinate our kids. Deborah Gist (Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent) has allowed this into our school[s] knowing his background, knowing what he said publicly. Superintendent Hofmeister (State Superintendent of Public Instruction) has pushed and allowed this type of indoctrination in our schools and we cannot allow this any further. I am asking the State Board of Education to revoke his teaching certificate. He has violated the law and said openly that he wants to indoctrinate our kids rather than provide them the academic background that they need to be successful in life. In Oklahoma, we will emphasize academics. We will ensure that our students have the ability to be successful and we will not tolerate indoctrination and political activism in our classroom. This isn’t [a] left or right issue. It’s about protecting our kids and ensuring that they have an education that allows them to be successful without political indoctrination.”