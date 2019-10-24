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Mubarak Steps Down! Green Horseman of Radical Islam Rising in Egypt
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13 views • October 24, 2019
The media made it look like democracy had risen in Egypt. NOTHING could be further from the Truth! What arose in Egypt was the Green horseman of radical Islam via the Muslim Brotherhood.
In this video, there is an image of the 4th horseman of Revelations chapter 6. Green is the sacred color of Islam! People wake up!!!! This was NOT a democracy! This is an overthrow of an important American ally! Obama is a jihadist! He helped Iran and he overthrew the government of Egypt! Why was Obama happy about what happened on Feb.11, 2011 when Iran was ALSO happy! Why were they both happy? Does that make sense? Only if they are both of the same purpose! To invade Israel!
What happened in Egypt is a reflection of what is happening across the world. The antichrist spirit is rising. The image of the beast is a reflection of the beast/antichrist. Christians should be a reflection of Christ. 666 is a reflection of the antichrist. Green is the sacred color of Islam! Rev.6 Greek word for "pale" is G5515 which means GREEN. Guess what the very NEXT number in Strong's concordance is? G5516=666!
For the original source article on the ministry website, please visit:
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/4horsemen.html#fourth-seal-green-horse
Original video is at: http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/21134540/vp/41400327#41400327
Please subscribe to be notified of any new video uploads.
In this video, there is an image of the 4th horseman of Revelations chapter 6. Green is the sacred color of Islam! People wake up!!!! This was NOT a democracy! This is an overthrow of an important American ally! Obama is a jihadist! He helped Iran and he overthrew the government of Egypt! Why was Obama happy about what happened on Feb.11, 2011 when Iran was ALSO happy! Why were they both happy? Does that make sense? Only if they are both of the same purpose! To invade Israel!
What happened in Egypt is a reflection of what is happening across the world. The antichrist spirit is rising. The image of the beast is a reflection of the beast/antichrist. Christians should be a reflection of Christ. 666 is a reflection of the antichrist. Green is the sacred color of Islam! Rev.6 Greek word for "pale" is G5515 which means GREEN. Guess what the very NEXT number in Strong's concordance is? G5516=666!
For the original source article on the ministry website, please visit:
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/4horsemen.html#fourth-seal-green-horse
Original video is at: http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/21134540/vp/41400327#41400327
Please subscribe to be notified of any new video uploads.
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