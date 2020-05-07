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Plandemic Movie Part 1
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551 views • May 07, 2020
Judy Mikovits PhD a virologist who worked under Anthony Fauci who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. She was railroaded and jailed for what she tried to expose about the corruption in the CDC, NIH, NIAID etc. Out from under a gag order, she now tells all.
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