Oregon Governor Kate Brown Is Attempting To Cancel Thanksgiving

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CDC Covid Data Tracking Page:
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_deathsper100k
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says large parties could trigger fines or jail time during coronavirus ‘freeze’:
https://archive.vn/w3UTi
Oregon official plans large Thanksgiving dinner despite governor's COVID-19 freeze:
https://archive.vn/K3IUi
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