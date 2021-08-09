© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the eye of the storm
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • August 09, 2021
Corona Ausschuss, July 31, 2021
English only extract from Prof. Mattias Desmet interview with Dr. Reiner Füllmich, Wolfgang Wodarg and Corona Ausschuss about mass hypnosis and totalitarianism.
Taken from Sitzung 63: Im Auge des Sturms
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/sca63_converted_720p:0
Corona Committee (Corona Ausschuss)
The Corona Committee was founded by four lawyers. He is taking evidence on the corona crisis and the measures.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonymous information to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee:
https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausousse
Telegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
The work of the committee is only possible through your donation.
Unfortunately, we are currently unable to issue donation receipts.
Lawyers' account / trust account:
Attorney Dr. Pure filling me
Purpose: "Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bullshit_Jobs
https://www.loniya.org/storage/pdf/1535752644.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eichmann_in_Jerusalem
https://grattoncourses.files.wordpress.com/2014/12/arendt-duties-of-a-law-abiding-citzeneichmann-in-jerusalem.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Origins_of_Totalitarianism
https://archive.org/details/TheOriginsOfTotalitarianism
English only extract from Prof. Mattias Desmet interview with Dr. Reiner Füllmich, Wolfgang Wodarg and Corona Ausschuss about mass hypnosis and totalitarianism.
Taken from Sitzung 63: Im Auge des Sturms
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/sca63_converted_720p:0
Corona Committee (Corona Ausschuss)
The Corona Committee was founded by four lawyers. He is taking evidence on the corona crisis and the measures.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonymous information to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee:
https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausousse
Telegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
The work of the committee is only possible through your donation.
Unfortunately, we are currently unable to issue donation receipts.
Lawyers' account / trust account:
Attorney Dr. Pure filling me
Purpose: "Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bullshit_Jobs
https://www.loniya.org/storage/pdf/1535752644.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eichmann_in_Jerusalem
https://grattoncourses.files.wordpress.com/2014/12/arendt-duties-of-a-law-abiding-citzeneichmann-in-jerusalem.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Origins_of_Totalitarianism
https://archive.org/details/TheOriginsOfTotalitarianism
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.