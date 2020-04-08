Conspiracy Theory - NURSE Exposes the Pale Horse of death

The TRUTH about the Pale Horse which carries with it the Angel of Death



WARNING: Do not disobey your Government Authorities going out of your houses on a Lockdown just because you already know the TRUTH because the Angel of Death kills all those who are disobedient because they have inside the beast of a wolf read more below:



I found this video on youtube and the HOLY SPIRIT told me to download her video because in a few days time, it might be removed and I was right, so here I am uploading it here for the TRUTH to remain and be upheld for we are in perilous times.



Corona is one of the four elements of the Apocalyptic Pale Horse, to kill by the sword = BIO Chemical Warfare, by death = 5G resulting illnesses , by famine = due to the lockdown, by the beasts of the earth = demonic possession



WARNING: Do not disobey your Government Authorities going out of your houses on a Lockdown just because you already know the TRUTH because the Angel of Death kills all those who are disobedient because they have inside the beast of a wolf.



Truthfully yours,



Yiska, Cebuana Padala sa Amahan ug HARI