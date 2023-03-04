Rebel News
March 3, 2023
Please help us http://www.SavePastorDerek.com and make a donation to help his legal battle.
Ezra Levant joins Tucker Carlson to discuss the arrest of Pastor Derek Reimer. The pastor was forcefully removed from a drag queen storytime event in Calgary for protesting.
https://rumble.com/v2bj526-ezra-joins-tucker-to-talk-about-the-arrest-of-pastor-derek-reimer.html
