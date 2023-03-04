Create New Account
Ezra joins Tucker to talk about the arrest of pastor Derek Reimer
Rebel News


March 3, 2023


Please help us http://www.SavePastorDerek.com and make a donation to help his legal battle.


Ezra Levant joins Tucker Carlson to discuss the arrest of Pastor Derek Reimer. The pastor was forcefully removed from a drag queen storytime event in Calgary for protesting.


https://rumble.com/v2bj526-ezra-joins-tucker-to-talk-about-the-arrest-of-pastor-derek-reimer.html

