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Μπογδάνος: Είμαι αντιναζίστής γιατί η ΧΑ έκοβε ψήφους από τη ΝΔ!
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21 views • October 10, 2020
Ο μεγαλύτερος αντιναζιστής είναι αυτός που τα αντιναζιστικά του αισθήματα εξαρτώνται από τα ψηφαλάκια που χάνει!
Ο ορισμός του "ακροκεντρώου" Μπογδάνου, αποκαλυπτικός του ήθους, του επιπέδου και της πνευματικής του συγκρότησης!
Να γιατί αγαπάμε Μπογδάνο: γιατί με το που θα ανοίξει το στοματάκι του, μας χαρίζει στιγμές απείρου (τηλεοπτικού) κάλλους!
Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
Ο ορισμός του "ακροκεντρώου" Μπογδάνου, αποκαλυπτικός του ήθους, του επιπέδου και της πνευματικής του συγκρότησης!
Να γιατί αγαπάμε Μπογδάνο: γιατί με το που θα ανοίξει το στοματάκι του, μας χαρίζει στιγμές απείρου (τηλεοπτικού) κάλλους!
Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
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