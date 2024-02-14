A Blind Eye to Biden's Big Lie | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE on Newsmax





On Tuesday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighs in on former Hunter Biden associate, Tony Bobulinski's testimony to Congress, continues to detail the Biden family corruption allegations, explains that President Biden is just being used to push Democratic agendas, and more on NEWSMAX.





