Apr 15, 2023 - Larry McDonald's death in the downing of Korean Air Lines Flight 007 was a significant event in American politics and had a lasting impact. Here are some additional details:





Political Career: Larry McDonald was a prominent conservative figure and a vocal critic of communism during his time in office. He was a co-founder of the Congressional Caucus on International Exchange and Understanding, which aimed to promote anti-communist sentiments and policies. McDonald was also known for his opposition to gun control, his support for pro-life causes, and his advocacy for a strong national defense.





Anti-Communist Stance: McDonald was known for his staunch anti-communist stance and was a vocal critic of the Soviet Union and other communist regimes. He believed that communism posed a significant threat to the United States and worked to promote anti-communist policies and legislation during his time in Congress.





Controversy Surrounding Flight 007: The downing of Korean Air Lines Flight 007 by Soviet interceptors on September 1, 1983, was a controversial incident. The U.S. and other Western countries condemned the Soviet Union's actions, as the plane was a civilian aircraft in international airspace. The incident heightened tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union during the Cold War era and had a significant impact on international relations at the time.





Legacy: Larry McDonald's death was widely mourned by his supporters and fellow conservatives. He left behind a legacy as a dedicated anti-communist and conservative voice in American politics. His tragic passing was seen as a loss for the conservative movement, and his views continued to influence American politics in the years following his death.





In summary, Larry McDonald was a prominent conservative politician known for his anti-communist views who served in the U.S. House of Representatives and tragically died in the downing of Korean Air Lines Flight 007, leaving behind a lasting legacy in American politics

It seems convenient how they ended up Publicly exposing their 'evil' plans by focusing them around a 'Conspirator' rather than allow the public to hold them accountable for their actions. Posing it as a possibility rather than a fact allows people time to absorb and (hopefully) accept it, rather than wanting to hold anyone accountable for it in the here and now. Are we sure there were any passengers on that plane? Is the Congressman dead or hiding in plain sight as it's been suggested they sometimes do? Two birds with one stone is also had by setting the perceived example to any future 'progressive' politicians thinking of stepping 'out of line'. The mind may boggle but the day will come when the truth of this matter shall also come to pass. Always remember that I know nothing till it's a fact proven beyond any doubt. - xandrewx





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/c3SNjx4mMNgg/