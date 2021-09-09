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Escaping The Victim Mentality | Global Healing Institute
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84 views • September 09, 2021
Here is an exclusive look at the FREE Events that all members of The Global Healing Institute are invited to ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
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In this clip on overcoming the victim mentality, Dr. Group discusses:
- His personal trauma
- How to transition out of the past
- How cleansing the body can kickstart your journey
- How to raise your body's vibrational levels
- The power within you to change your life
- Common regrets Dr. Group has been told by patients nearing the end of their life, "I wish I hadn't of worked so hard, I wish I would've spent time with myself. I wish I would've taken better care of myself... Don't be in that state of 'I wish.' You have the power to change right now." - Dr. Group
Putting into perspective the bigger picture, Dr. Group offers real insights for conquering your battle with a self-belittling mentality. Inspiring you to create positive change in your life, he says "we have to catch ourselves.. It's normal to go through short periods of depression and anxiety. I've never met anyone who hasn't had any depression, anixety, fearfulness. It's just about recognizing it and bringing yourself out of it as fast as you can."
–––––––––––––
Benefits of The Global Healing Institute:
By enrolling in any of Dr. Group's 4 courses (linked below), you are automatically invited to FREE monthly events like this one, interviews with special guests, student Q&As, exclusive giveaways for GHI members, and more!
Dr. Group wants to nurture his members and add real value to your life at a low and affordable price. He wants you to meet these incredible guests and influences as we grow this vibrant community. These are life-changing courses with information that you won't find anywhere else. ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
You will also gain 24/7 direct access to Dr. Group in the private GHI telegram chat. This is a place to support each other, offer holistic healing tips, and share empowering ideas with like-minded individuals. There are many more exciting things happening in the future that you won't want to miss!
–––––––––––––
Enroll today and start your journey to a healthier life
➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Group's 4 courses:
1----The Secrets of Happiness ➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-secrets-of-happiness/
2-----The Root Cause of Disease ➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-root-cause-of-all-disease/
3-----The Power of Fasting ➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-power-of-fasting/
4-----Vibrational Healing ➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/vibrational-healing/
–––––––––––––
Full Website ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
https://t.me/drgroupofficial (Telegram = Uncensored)
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
–––––––––––––
In this clip on overcoming the victim mentality, Dr. Group discusses:
- His personal trauma
- How to transition out of the past
- How cleansing the body can kickstart your journey
- How to raise your body's vibrational levels
- The power within you to change your life
- Common regrets Dr. Group has been told by patients nearing the end of their life, "I wish I hadn't of worked so hard, I wish I would've spent time with myself. I wish I would've taken better care of myself... Don't be in that state of 'I wish.' You have the power to change right now." - Dr. Group
Putting into perspective the bigger picture, Dr. Group offers real insights for conquering your battle with a self-belittling mentality. Inspiring you to create positive change in your life, he says "we have to catch ourselves.. It's normal to go through short periods of depression and anxiety. I've never met anyone who hasn't had any depression, anixety, fearfulness. It's just about recognizing it and bringing yourself out of it as fast as you can."
–––––––––––––
Benefits of The Global Healing Institute:
By enrolling in any of Dr. Group's 4 courses (linked below), you are automatically invited to FREE monthly events like this one, interviews with special guests, student Q&As, exclusive giveaways for GHI members, and more!
Dr. Group wants to nurture his members and add real value to your life at a low and affordable price. He wants you to meet these incredible guests and influences as we grow this vibrant community. These are life-changing courses with information that you won't find anywhere else. ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
You will also gain 24/7 direct access to Dr. Group in the private GHI telegram chat. This is a place to support each other, offer holistic healing tips, and share empowering ideas with like-minded individuals. There are many more exciting things happening in the future that you won't want to miss!
–––––––––––––
Enroll today and start your journey to a healthier life
➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Group's 4 courses:
1----The Secrets of Happiness ➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-secrets-of-happiness/
2-----The Root Cause of Disease ➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-root-cause-of-all-disease/
3-----The Power of Fasting ➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-power-of-fasting/
4-----Vibrational Healing ➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/vibrational-healing/
–––––––––––––
Full Website ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
https://t.me/drgroupofficial (Telegram = Uncensored)
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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